PHOTOS: Saluting the 'Guardians of Sea'

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
December 04, 2022 22:38 IST
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, India celebrated Navy Day and saluted the valour, commitment and patriotism of navy personnel in protecting the country's waters and disaster relief alike.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in sending out greetings.

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, as on this day in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident in which its missile boats carried out an audacious attack to sink enemy ships.

Here are a few glimpses of the celebrations.

 

Operational Demonstration is being showcased by the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day at Ramakrishna beach in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Illuminated naval ships light up Visakhapatnam coast. Photograph: PTI Photo

Navy personnel display their skills in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: PTI Photo

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt General B.S. Raju lay wreaths at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of Navy Day. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Navy personnel perform at Kochi backwaters. Photograph: PTI Photo

Indian Navy personnel display their skills. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Operational demonstration by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Gateway of India in Mumbai is lit in the colours of the national flag. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Naval Operations Demonstration at Kochi Rajendramaithan as part of the Navy Day celebrations, in Kochi. Photograph: PTI Photo
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
