News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy

Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 18, 2022 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioning stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao, in Mumbai, December 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were among those present at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai.

 

Singh said the warship's commissioning will boost India's maritime power.

He termed INS Mormugao as the most technologically advanced warship.

Indian economy is among the top five economies in the world, and according to experts, will be among the top three in 2027, Singh said.

The Navy chief said the commissioning of the warship, on the eve of the Goa Liberation Day, is indicative of the large strides taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.

INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

Named after the historic port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021 when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from the Portuguese rule.

The warship is packed with sophisticated state of the art weapons and sensors such as surface to surface missile and surface to air missiles.

It is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems on board.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Indian Navy forces Chinese naval ship to retreat
Indian Navy forces Chinese naval ship to retreat
First 3 nuclear submarines to be 95% 'made in India'
First 3 nuclear submarines to be 95% 'made in India'
Maha assembly's winter session likely to be stormy
Maha assembly's winter session likely to be stormy
PIX: Australia down South Africa in two-day farce
PIX: Australia down South Africa in two-day farce
How India were made to 'work really hard' for victory
How India were made to 'work really hard' for victory
Sri Rama Sene chief Muthalik to fight K'taka polls
Sri Rama Sene chief Muthalik to fight K'taka polls
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Navy to launch destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

Navy to launch destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

5-8 Chinese Navy units in Indian Ocean: Navy chief

5-8 Chinese Navy units in Indian Ocean: Navy chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances