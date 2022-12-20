News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian Navy gets 5th Scorpene-class submarine Vagir

Indian Navy gets 5th Scorpene-class submarine Vagir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 20, 2022 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Navy on Tuesday received the fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir ahead of its planned commissioning next month, officials said.

The induction of the submarine, built under Project-75, is set to bolster the Indian Navy's combat capability.

India has been focusing on shoring up its maritime capability with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China's growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

Project-75 includes the indigenous construction of six submarines of Scorpene design.

 

The submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

"Launched on Nov 12, 2020, Vagir commenced the sea trials from February 1 and it is a matter of great pride that she has completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines," Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements, he said.

Commander Madhwal said the construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is another step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

He said the submarine would shortly be commissioned into the Indian Navy.

On Sunday, the Navy commissioned the indigenously built guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How India's submarines can stay longer under water
How India's submarines can stay longer under water
Govt clears mega naval plan to build 6 submarines
Govt clears mega naval plan to build 6 submarines
India's Submarine Dilemma
India's Submarine Dilemma
Parl winter session likely to end a week early
Parl winter session likely to end a week early
Satwik and Chirag at career-best in BWF world rankings
Satwik and Chirag at career-best in BWF world rankings
England shaping up in the image of Stokes: McCullum
England shaping up in the image of Stokes: McCullum
L-G directs recovery of Rs 97cr ad money from AAP
L-G directs recovery of Rs 97cr ad money from AAP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India's Looming Submarine Shortfall

India's Looming Submarine Shortfall

Navy finds defects in Scorpene submarine

Navy finds defects in Scorpene submarine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances