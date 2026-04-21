Saurabh Rajput Murder: Accused Face Cross Examination

The Saurabh Rajput murder case sees key developments as the accused, including the victim's wife, face cross-examination in a Meerut court, marking a crucial stage in the ongoing trial.

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Key Points Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused in the Saurabh Rajput murder case, appeared in a Meerut court for cross-examination.

The court hearing lasted approximately 45 minutes, with Sahil questioned for 20 minutes and Muskan for 15 minutes.

Statements from 22 witnesses have been recorded in the Saurabh Rajput murder case so far.

The victim's family is demanding strict punishment for the accused in the Saurabh Rajput murder case.

The trial is being conducted in the court of District and Sessions Judge Anupam Kumar.

In the high-profile Saurabh Rajput murder case, the two accused - wife Muskan Rastogi and her alleged lover - were on Tuesday produced before a Meerut district court, where they were cross examined separately before being sent back to jail.

Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was murdered by Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla in Meerut on March 4, 2025. They stabbed and dismembered him, sealing his body in a cement-filled blue drum - Â an act that shocked the nation with its brutality.

Court Proceedings and Security Measures

Officials said the accused were brought from Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail to the District and Sessions Court and they remained present for about 45 minutes during the hearing.

During the proceedings, Sahil was questioned for around 20 minutes, followed by Muskan, who was asked questions for about 15 minutes, they said.

Police said elaborate security arrangements were in place during the hearing. Sahil was brought to the courtroom first, while Muskan was produced later along with her six-month-old child. No one was allowed to approach the accused inside the court premises.

Progress of the Trial

According to the prosecution, statements of 22 witnesses have been recorded in the case so far. District government counsel Krishna Kumar Chaube said the trial is being conducted in the court of District and Sessions Judge Anupam Kumar and the process of examination of the accused is underway.

Family Demands Justice

Meanwhile, Rajput's mother Renu Devi demanded strict punishment for the accused, saying the family has been in deep shock since the incident. The victim's brother also urged the court to award stringent punishment.

The case was registered at the Brahmpuri police station, and police filed a charge sheet against the two accused after completing the investigation.

The Saurabh Rajput murder case has garnered significant attention due to the gruesome nature of the crime. In India, murder trials proceed through district courts, followed by higher courts if appeals are filed. The prosecution's case relies on witness testimonies and forensic evidence presented before the judge.