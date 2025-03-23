Meerut murder: Woman, paramour experience withdrawal symptoms in jail

In judicial custody for allegedly murdering former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, his wife and her lover are having a hard time adjusting to life in jail in Meerut, with prison officials claiming that the duo were experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms.

IMAGE: Meerut murder accused Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla being taken to a court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: X

Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have been lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail since March 19 after a court sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.

The duo wanted to be lodged in same barrack but they were told that as per rules, it was not possible, the officials said.

Muskan has also asked for a government lawyer as her family is upset with her, they added.

Jail sources said the duo have been showing signs of extreme distress.

"Muskan and Sahil are not able to sleep properly. They are also refusing to eat and drink," a source said.

While some speculate that this might be due to remorse, jail officials attribute it to drug withdrawal.

Senior jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said, "Both Sahil and Muskan have been taking drugs for a long time. Due to this, they are having problems of restlessness and are not even able to sleep at night."

Doctors have prescribed medication to manage their symptoms, and a dedicated team is monitoring their condition, he said. Police investigations have revealed that the two accused consumed drugs and alcohol regularly.

The two accused did not have any visitors since their incarceration, another source said.

The senior jail superintendent said Muskan has demanded a government lawyer to fight her case.

In her application, she has said that since the incident, "my parents are angry with me, no one will fight for me. Therefore, I want a government lawyer who can fight my case in the court".

Talking to reporters, Sharma said that Muskan requested to meet him on Saturday.

"When I called Muskan, she said that her family members will not fight for her as they are angry with her, and demanded a government lawyer to fight the case," the official said.

"If a prisoner demands a government counsel, then it is our duty to provide him/her a lawyer. We have accepted her application and sending it to the court, so that she can be provided a government lawyer. However, Muskan's lover Sahil has not yet demanded a government lawyer," he said.

The senior jail superintendent also said that the two accused had sought to stay together in the jail.

"But we told them that it is not possible in jail," he said.

On the kind of work given to them in the jail, Sharma said that no work can be taken from the prisoners for 10 days. "After 10 days, if they want to do any work then we will take a decision."

When asked how Muskan and Sahil are behaving inside the jail, the prison official said that everything is slowly getting back to normal.

He said that since the duo started taking medicines, their condition has improved a lot, and now they have started thinking about their case as well.

Former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was drugged and then stabbed to death allegedly by Muskan and Sahil on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement. The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Saurabh's family by sending them messages from his phone.

The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which they were arrested.

Saurabh and Rajput got married in 2016 against his family's wishes, following a relationship and they had a six-year-old daughter, police said.