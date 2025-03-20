She has lost right to live: Meerut murder accused parents

"Saurabh left both his job and family for Muskan but she took his life," said the parents of the woman arrested for the murder of her Merchant Navy officer husband in Meerut, expressing deep remorse over her actions.

IMAGE: Muskan Rastogi's mother supports Saurabh's family's demand for justice. Photograph: ANI on X

Her father even called for death penalty for Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil who allegedly stabbed Saurabh Rajput to death, cut up his body and sealed the remains in a drum filled with cement.

"It would have been better if she was never born," Muskan's mother, Kavita Rastogi, told local reporters on Wednesday.

Muskan's parents, Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, said they supported Saurabh's family's demand for justice.

They said that Muskan had lived separately from her in-laws since her marriage in 2016. "Muskan did not get along well with her in-laws either," Kavita said.

"I know that Saurabh loved her a lot. Saurabh's parents have property worth crores, but Saurabh left that too for her. Even after that, she fell in love with Sahil Shukla. He made Muskan addicted to drugs. Muskan lost 10 kg because of drug use. Actually, our girl was the insolent one."

Muskan's father, Pramod Rastogi, demanded the death penalty for Muskan and Sahil. "Muskan has lost the right to live. Such a person does not have the right to live," he said.

Saurabh's mother, Renu Devi, expressed her grief and said Muskan drove Saurabh away from her and they started living in a rented place. "I tolerated everything for the happiness of my son and daughter-in-law. Now she has killed my son."

According to police, Saurabh had been missing since March 4. Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, Muskan and Sahil were arrested on Tuesday and were presented to the court on Wednesday. The court has sent them to a 14-day judicial custody.