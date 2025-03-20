HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Meerut victim's mother says inlaws knew of his murder

Meerut victim's mother says inlaws knew of his murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 20, 2025 17:54 IST

x

New revelations have emerged in the Saurabh Rajput murder case, with the deceased's family alleging that the parents of the accused wife, Muskan Rastogi, were aware of Saurabh's murder well before March 18, when the police were officially informed about the crime.

IMAGE: Meerut murder accused Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla being taken to a court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, March 20, 2025. Photograph: X

Saurabh's mother, Renu Devi, has refuted Muskan's parents' claims of ignorance regarding the murder, accusing them of attempting to mislead the police.

"The truth is that Muskan's mother knew about the crime (before March 18). They went to the police station only to save themselves from legal action," Renu Devi alleged on Wednesday.

 

According to the police, Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla confessed to having stabbed Saurabh to death on March 4. The two then chopped up his body, put the remains inside a drum and sealed it with cement.

The two were arrested on Tuesday.

Renu Devi also claimed that Saurabh's six-year-old daughter, too, knew about her father's death.

"That is why, as we have come to know from some people, she (Saurabh's daughter) was saying, 'Papa is in the drum'," Renu Devi said.

However, SP City Ayush Vikram Singh dismissed this claim, stating, "When Muskan was telling the story of the incident the family members, the girl might have been present there. The girl did not know anything (beforehand) about this."

According to police sources, Muskan went to her family on March 18 and informed her parents about the murder.

The parents then took her to the police. Following this, a case was registered, the body was recovered, and Muskan and Sahil were arrested.

SP City Singh confirmed that Muskan had been planning Saurabh's murder since November 2023. He also said that Sahil is superstitious and that Muskan exploited this by creating a fake Snapchat ID, impersonating Sahil's deceased mother.

"Muskan created a fake Snapchat ID in the name of her brother and then told her lover Sahil that his dead mother had appeared and was connecting via her brother's ID.

Muskan also told Sahil that his dead mother wanted Saurabh to be killed," SP City Singh stated, adding that this aspect is being looked into further.

Muskan used this ruse to manipulate Sahil into believing his mother was communicating with him, said the SP.

Muskan also attempted to find a secluded location to bury Saurabh's body after the murder. Before Saurabh's return from London in February, she also purchased knives under the pretext of cutting chicken and acquired sedatives.

"Muskan knew that after Saurabh's murder, his family would not try to find him. Because Saurabh was not in regular touch with his family members for the last couple of years," said the SP.

"The family members of Saurabh, who were angry after his marriage with Muskan, had not spoken to him in the last two years when he was abroad," the police officer said, revealing that Muskan believed her husband's absence would go unnoticed.

The police plan to file for remand of Muskan and Sahil, who are currently in judicial custody.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

She has lost right to live: Meerut murder accused parents
She has lost right to live: Meerut murder accused parents
2 knives, drugs: How Meerut woman, lover planned husband's murder
2 knives, drugs: How Meerut woman, lover planned husband's murder
Woman, lover kill, chop husband; seal body in cement-filled drum
Woman, lover kill, chop husband; seal body in cement-filled drum
Family's financial liabilities suspected motive behind Kerala mass murder
Family's financial liabilities suspected motive behind Kerala mass murder
Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family
Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Found Love After 50

webstory image 3

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

VIDEOS

Video: Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! 2:27

Video: Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley!

Celebs attend Grazia Fashion Awards 20252:09

Celebs attend Grazia Fashion Awards 2025

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive info' with Pak woman5:50

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD