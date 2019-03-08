'Mediation is in the best interest of the country'

March 08, 2019 20:17 IST

Political leaders welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to appoint a panel headed by retired apex court judge F M I Kalifulla to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The other members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Here are some of the reactions to the apex court's decision.

Hon'ble Supreme Court's order to constitute in-camera mediation (in Faizabad) in order to resolve the Ayodhya matter seems an honest effort. Hon'ble Court looking for 'a possibility of healing relationships' is an appreciable move. BSP welcomes it

Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party president

It would have been better had the Supreme Court appointed a neutral person. One of the members of the panel had threatened Muslims that India would become Syria and I hope that he keeps those thoughts out of his mind while being on the mediation panel. We welcome the decision

Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief

There is no question of not building a temple where we believe Lord Ram was born

Subramanian Swamy, BHaratiya Janata Party MP

This move towards mediation by the Hon Supreme Court is in the best interest of the country and all parties concerned. We should not leave any stone unturned in resolving this burning issue amicably. We should keep our egos and differences aside and come together with a spirit of honouring & accommodating the sentiments of the communities concerned. Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, spiritual guru and member of the SC-appointed panel to mediate the Ayodhya dispute

Ram temple can be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya and a mosque only outside its vicinity

Uma Bharti, Union minister

Can there be anything other than a mosque in Mecca and Madina?... Do Hindus have not even this much right after partition that we can offer prayers to Lord Ram in Ayodhya?

Giriraj Singh, Union minister