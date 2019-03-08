rediff.com

SC orders mediation in Ayodhya case, Sri Sri on panel

SC orders mediation in Ayodhya case, Sri Sri on panel

March 08, 2019 11:27 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday referred the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation and appointed former apex court judge Justice (retd) F M I Kallifulla as chairperson of the panel of mediators.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the other members of the panel will be spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

 

The bench directed that the mediation will be held at Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and the process should start within a week from Friday.

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer said the panel of mediators will file a progress report of the mediator proceedings within four weeks and the process should be completed within eight weeks.

The apex court said that "utmost confidentiality" should be maintained to ensure success of mediation and neither print nor electronic media should report the proceedings.

The bench also directed that panel of mediators can co-opt more members in the team and in case of any difficulty the chairman will inform the apex court registry about it.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- SC judge Justice (retd) FM Kallifulla to head panel of mediators

-- Other mediators include Shri Shri Ravi Shankar and Sriram Panchu

-- Restrains media from reporting proceedings of mediation

-- Directs in camera proceedings of mediation

-- Panel of mediators to submit its progress report on Ayodhya case within four weeks

-- Mediation proceedings shall be completed within 8 weeks

-- Mediation proceedings will be held in Faizabad and process to start within a week

-- Mediators may co-opt more members and in case of any difficulty they can inform apex court registry

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sriram Panchu, Sri Sri Ravishankar, FM Kallifulla, Supreme Court, Shri Shri Ravi Shankar
 

