Drug Kingpin Arrested in Delhi After Two-Month Operation

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Kusum, the alleged kingpin of a major multi-state drug syndicate, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), after a two-month-long operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Kusum, the alleged leader of a multi-state drug syndicate, under MCOCA.

Kusum had been evading arrest and was a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case.

The drug syndicate operated across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, involving Kusum's family members.

Kusum frequently changed locations and communication methods to avoid capture.

Kusum has a long history of involvement in multiple NDPS cases since 2003.

Delhi Police has arrested an alleged kingpin of a multi-state drug syndicate, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), an official said on Friday.

Kusum, 54, a resident of Sultanpuri, had been absconding for a prolonged period and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Rohini court in connection with an NDPS case, the officer said.

The arrest was made following a nearly two-month-long operation, police said.

"Acting on inputs, on April 9, the police team laid a trap and apprehended her in Delhi's Shahdara after she attempted to flee upon being identified by an informer," the officer said.

Drug Syndicate Operations

During interrogation, Kusum revealed her role as a key figure in an organised drug trafficking network operating across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The syndicate allegedly involved her close family members, including her daughters Deepa and Chiku, who have already been arrested under MCOCA, as well as her brother and other associates, they said.

To avoid arrest, she frequently changed locations, mobile phones and SIM cards, and refrained from using smartphones, police said.

Kusum's Criminal History

"Kusum has a long criminal history, with involvement in multiple NDPS cases registered since 2003 across various police stations and units, including the Crime Branch and Narcotics division," the officer added.