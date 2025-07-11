HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » CBI brings back 'meow meow' kingpin from UAE

CBI brings back 'meow meow' kingpin from UAE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 15:46 IST

x

An alleged synthetic narcotics producer facing an Interpol Red Notice was deported to India from the United Arab Emirates on Friday, in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through Interpol and Mumbai police, officials said.

Kubbawala Mustafa, the wanted drugs manufacturer, was brought from the UAE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, escorted by a four-member team of state police, around 1 am, an official said.

He was taken into custody by the crime branch of the Mumbai police at the airport, the official said.

 

"The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Kubbawala Mustafa to India on Friday," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The Mumbai police had busted a synthetic drugs manufacturing facility in Maharashtra's Sangli, where 126.141 kg of mephedrone, a party drug also known as 'meow meow', was recovered and confiscated. It was alleged that Mustafa ran the factory from abroad, officials said.

"The subject was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow-up by CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi," the spokesperson said.

Mustafa was chargesheeted in Mumbai and a special court had issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him.

"The CBI got the Red Notice published through Interpol on November 25, 2024 on the request of Mumbai police. NCB-Abu Dhabi conveyed on June 19, 2025 that, their authorities have requested to send a security mission to UAE to bring back the subject to India. Subsequently a team of Mumbai police was formed to bring back the subject from the UAE," the spokesperson said.

According to a Mumbai police official, Mustafa was a key material and chemical supplier for manufacturing high-quality mephedrone.

He allegedly used to get the raw materials from Ahmedabad. After manufacturing the synthetic stimulant, he used to distribute it in Gujarat to the members of a drug syndicate, he said.

Earlier, a case was registered against Mustafa and others at Kurla police station here on the allegations that he was operating a synthetic drug manufacturing factory in Sangli from abroad, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US extradites fugitive Monika Kapoor after 26 years
US extradites fugitive Monika Kapoor after 26 years
Highest Selling New Drug In India Is...
Highest Selling New Drug In India Is...
Sanjay Bhandari declared fugitive economic offender
Sanjay Bhandari declared fugitive economic offender
ED busts 'donkey route' racket, recovers 30 passports
ED busts 'donkey route' racket, recovers 30 passports
No relief for Abu Salem, HC says 25-yr jail term not over
No relief for Abu Salem, HC says 25-yr jail term not over

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

1-month-old son's final goodbye to Sqn Ldr Lokendra Singh2:51

1-month-old son's final goodbye to Sqn Ldr Lokendra Singh

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar2:18

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri,...

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD