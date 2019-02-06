rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Mayawati joins Twitter for 'speedy interaction' with people

Mayawati joins Twitter for 'speedy interaction' with people

February 06, 2019 12:03 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has for the first time joined Twitter for 'speedy interactions' with people.

'This is to inform you that BSP national president Mayawati has for first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter,' read a statement from the party on Wednesday.

 

Her official Twitter handle is @SushriMayawati.

Welcoming Mayawati on Twitter, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, 'Finally glad to see you here.

'Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining Twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on January 13. Warm regards.'

Source: ANI
Tags: Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Tejashwi Yadav, SushriMayawati
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use