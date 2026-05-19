Man Arrested For Matrimonial Fraud Across Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

A habitual matrimonial fraud offender has been arrested for allegedly cheating women across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through fake profiles on matrimonial applications.

Key Points A man has been arrested for allegedly committing matrimonial fraud across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The accused created fake profiles on matrimonial apps, posing as a wealthy individual to deceive women.

He gained the trust of women through social media and induced them to transfer money and share financial details.

The defrauded money was allegedly used for online betting and casinos in Goa.

A man allegedly involved in nearly 20 criminal cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relating to cheating and matrimonial fraud was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Targeted Women Through Fake Matrimonial Profiles

The accused, a habitual matrimonial fraud offender, was involved in cheating women through fake matrimonial profiles created on various matrimonial applications, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrimes, Cyberabad) T Saimanohar said.

The Cyber Crime Police detected a series of matrimonial fraud cases involving cheating women through fake matrimonial profiles and during the course of investigation, the accused responsible for the offences was identified as a resident of West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and apprehended, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

Modus Operandi: Gaining Trust and Inducing Transfers

Investigation revealed that the accused created fake profiles on matrimonial applications and other matrimonies by portraying himself as a wealthy and well-settled person.

The accused targeted women seeking matrimonial alliances, gained their trust through calls and chats on social media, and emotional conversations, and later dishonestly induced them to transfer money and share credit card details, OTPs, and bank credentials on false pretexts, police said.

The money was allegedly used for online betting and casinos in Goa.

The accused was apprehended and subsequently sent to judicial custody, the release added.