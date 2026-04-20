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Home  » News » Married Man Arrested For Rape After Dating App Meeting

Married Man Arrested For Rape After Dating App Meeting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 20, 2026 20:25 IST

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A married man in Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he met on a dating app after deceiving her about his marital status and intentions.

Key Points

  • A man in Gurugram was arrested for allegedly raping a woman he met on the Bumble dating app.
  • The accused allegedly misrepresented himself as unmarried and promised to marry the victim.
  • The woman filed a complaint after discovering the man was already married.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are currently questioning the accused.

A married man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman he met through a dating app, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman met Saurabh through the app in January. He allegedly claimed that he was unmarried and began getting intimate with her after promising to marry her.

 

Dating App Deception Leads To Arrest

After learning that Saurabh was married, the woman filed a complaint at DLF Phase-3 police station, following which he was arrested on April 19, police said.

Police later registered an FIR and arrested Saurabh, a resident of West Bardhaman in West Bengal. He currently stays in Sector-71, Begumpur Khatola, Gurugram.

"The accused works in a private company in Gurugram. He befriended the complainant through the Bumble app. Despite being married, he had physical relations with the complainant by deceiving her with the promise of marriage. We are questioning the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges including rape and cheating. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence such as communication records and witness statements. Cases of fraud and sexual assault stemming from online dating platforms have been on the rise in Indian cities.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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