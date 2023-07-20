Mastermind held after Manipur women's video goes viral

Manipur Police has made its first arrest in the case registered in connection with the video of an incident in May this year in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Last night at around 1.30 am, we arrested the main culprit," the Manipur chief minister told ANI.

A video of the two-month-old incident had gone viral evoking sharp reactions from various political parties and triggering outrage.

Speaking to ANI, the Manipur chief minister said, "This is an inhumane act...so we have condemned this immediately...we instructed police to immediately act and arrest the culprits."

"Every man, every human being will condemn this act," Singh said, adding that they will seek for the perpetrators to get punishment 'to the maximum possible extent'.

"Really shocked when I saw the video and, after seeing it, I inquired about the incident. It happened on May 4... but this video leaked after 40 days. I asked for mass combing operations...and last night itself we have arrested one man involved," the Manipur chief minister said.

According to a senior police official, the incident took place on May 4 in Manipur's Thoubal district and a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered in the matter.

Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh in a statement on July 19 said, "As regards the video of 2 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants."

Earlier in a tweet, the CM had said that strict action will be taken against all the culprits, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the high court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupy the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.