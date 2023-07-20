News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi breaks silence on Manipur, condemns video, promises action

Modi breaks silence on Manipur, condemns video, promises action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: July 20, 2023 11:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media outside Parliament ahead of the start of monsoon session, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

"My heart is full of pain and anger," he told reporters in his remarks ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, amid his criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the north east state.

 

The prime minister requested all chief ministers to further strengthen law and order mechanism in their respective states, especially to protect women and to take most stringent action.

He also mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while calling for boosting law and order, and protecting women.

"I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Modi also asked parliamentarians to make full use of the session for extensive discussion on a host of bills which, he added, are in people's interest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings
Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings
Manipur violence set to rock Parliament from Thursday
Manipur violence set to rock Parliament from Thursday
'In 2 nights, 246 churches were burnt down'
'In 2 nights, 246 churches were burnt down'
Take action or we will: SC to govt on Manipur video
Take action or we will: SC to govt on Manipur video
Read This Before Filing Your Tax Return
Read This Before Filing Your Tax Return
Team India Sweat It Out!
Team India Sweat It Out!
How much cess UVs need to pay now?
How much cess UVs need to pay now?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Govt asks Twitter to pull down Manipur women's video

Govt asks Twitter to pull down Manipur women's video

'Hum sab Indian hai; udhar bhi aur idhar bhi'

'Hum sab Indian hai; udhar bhi aur idhar bhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances