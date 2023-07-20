News
Rediff.com  » News » Take action or we will: SC to govt on Manipur video

Take action or we will: SC to govt on Manipur video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2023 11:25 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is 'deeply disturbed' by the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Terming it 'simply unacceptable', a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.

 

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
