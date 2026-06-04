Business Rivalry Led To Kurukshetra Mining Contractor Attack

Haryana Police have arrested four individuals, including the alleged mastermind, in connection with the attempted murder of a Kurukshetra mining contractor, revealing a deep-seated business rivalry as the motive behind the pre-planned attack.

Key Points Four individuals, including alleged mastermind Robin alias Monu, arrested for attempted murder of mining contractor Sunil Bhatia in Kurukshetra.

Police investigations confirm the attack was a pre-planned conspiracy driven by a long-standing business rivalry between Monu and Bhatia.

Assailants conducted extensive surveillance on Bhatia's routine before the May 31 shooting, where he was shot in the thigh and neck.

The attackers confirmed Bhatia's identity before opening fire, indicating a calculated attempt to eliminate him.

Four persons, including the main accused, were arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a mining contractor last week in Shahabad, Kurukshetra, with police investigations revealing that the incident was the result of a long-standing business rivalry.

Mining contractor Sunil Bhatia alias Bunty was shot at by unidentified assailants on May 31. Police investigations have revealed that the attack was part of a conspiracy, with hired shooters engaged to eliminate the businessman, officials said on Thursday.

Mastermind And Motive Uncovered

The Crime Investigation Agency-2 unit of Haryana Police has arrested four accused, including the alleged mastermind, Robin alias Monu. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar, Monu, a resident of Shahzadpur, was also involved in the sand and soil business. The police said a long-standing rivalry between Monu and Sunil Bhatia over business interests allegedly led to the conspiracy.

Pre-Planned Attack And Surveillance

Investigators found that the accused had conducted extensive surveillance of Bhatia before the attack. The attackers gathered detailed information about his daily routine, movements, and locations, the police said. According to the police, a motorcycle was used during the reconnaissance phase, while a different bike was used to execute the attack.

On May 31, the assailants reached the spot in advance and waited for Bhatia. They approached him on the pretext of arranging the dumping of soil and engaged him in conversation. Since they were unfamiliar with his appearance, they first confirmed his identity by asking his name and obtaining his mobile number, the police said.

According to the investigation, after the conversation ended and Bhatia started to leave, the attackers called him back. As soon as he turned around, they allegedly opened fire. The bullets struck him in the thigh and neck, leaving him seriously injured. The DSP said that the police are probing the full extent of the conspiracy behind the attack.