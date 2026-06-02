Massive Search Operation For Terrorists Enters 10th Day

Operation Sheruwali, a joint anti-terror mission involving the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir police, and the Central Reserve Police Force, entered its tenth day in Rajouri district.

The operation was launched after intelligence inputs suggested the presence of suspected terrorists in the forests of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal.

Following heavy firing reported on Thursday, security forces tightened the cordon around the area, deployed reinforcements, and continued intensive search operations despite difficult terrain and dense forest cover.

IMAGE: Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF personnel carry out cordon and search operations in the dense forests of Gambhir Mughal and Dorimal areas in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri on the tenth day of the ongoing anti-terror operation, June 1, 2026, here and below. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff