J&K: Security Forces Ramp Up Anti-Terror Operations

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified 'Operation Sheruwali' and launched new search operations to hunt down Pakistani terrorists hiding in the Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Security forces continue 'Operation Sheruwali' in Rajouri district to locate two to three Pakistani terrorists.

A separate anti-terrorist search operation has been launched in the Surankote region of Poonch district following intelligence reports.

Security forces are using heavy firepower and tracking blood stains to locate the fleeing terrorists.

Joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces are conducting extensive searches with helicopters and drones.

Security forces continued 'Operation Sheruwali' for the seventh consecutive day on Friday to hunt down two to three Pakistani terrorists believed to be hiding in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, while another anti-terrorist search operation was launched in neighbouring Poonch district, officials said.

The forces targeted specific suspected terrorist hideouts with heavy firepower as the ultras continued shifting positions across the difficult terrain, valleys and gorges in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt of the Manjakote area, the officials said.

Anti-Terror Operation Expands to Poonch District

Joint teams of police and security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote region of Poonch district on Friday after receiving intelligence regarding suspected terrorist movements. There were reports about the presence of two to three individuals, which prompted a thorough search of the area, they added.

Operations were still ongoing when the last reports were received.

Ongoing Search Efforts in Rajouri

In Rajouri, the search operation continued following reports of movement of terrorists in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt after security forces carried out fire assaults on suspected hiding places, they said.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti and a CRPF Inspector General visited the area on Wednesday and reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operation in the dense forests.

Security Forces Target Terrorist Locations

On Thursday, heavy firing and multiple grenade launcher assaults by security forces resulted in visible plumes of smoke rising from the forested area, indicating successful strikes on targeted locations during the operation, officials said.

Security forces have been diligently tracking the movement of the suspects, following blood stains believed to have been left by the fleeing terrorists on Monday. They successfully uncovered a hideout after a brief exchange of fire while strengthening their cordon in the area where the blood stains were found, they added.

Enhanced Security Measures and Search Operations

Backed by helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs, joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces have been conducting extensive searches in the adjoining areas. The cordon around the operation zone has also been reinforced through the deployment of additional troops, officials informed.

As part of enhanced security measures, vehicle checks on roads connected to the operation area have intensified, and more reinforcements have been dispatched into the forests of Dori Maal in the Gambhir Moghla region.

'Operation Sheruwali' Background

Operation Sheruwali began last Saturday after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Singhpora-Chatroo area.

A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the area based on specific information about the movement of suspected terrorists.

The operation led to a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the terrorists, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the rugged and heavily forested terrain.

According to preliminary reports, two to three Pakistani terrorists, including a commander, are believed to be hiding in the area.