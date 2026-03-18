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Search Operations Launched in Rajouri, Doda and Poonch Following Terrorist Movement Reports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 18, 2026 21:41 IST

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Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched extensive search operations in Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch following reports of suspected terrorist activity, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces conduct search operations in Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch districts after reports of suspected terrorist movement.
  • An illegal 'topidar' gun and cartridges were recovered in Doda district during a joint search operation by police and army.
  • Combing operation launched in Rajouri after reports of suspicious individuals moving towards a forest area.
  • Search operations are also underway in Marmat, Doda, an area known for terrorist movement between districts.
  • Police and Army conduct searches in Poonch district as part of ongoing security measures.

Security forces have conducted search operations at different locations in Rajouri, Doda and Poonch districts following reports of movement of suspected terrorists, leading to the recovery of a country-made weapon, officials said on Wednesday.

The illegal 'topidar' (gun) along with six cartridges was recovered from the house of Shoket Ali at village Samaie in Gandoh tehsil of Doda, a police spokesman said.

 

He said a joint search operation by police and army was carried out in the village on the directions of Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta.

Ali failed to produce a valid licence for the weapon and accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Gandoh police station for further investigation, the spokesman said.

Search Operations in Rajouri

According to the officials, a combing operation was launched at Khandli and its adjoining areas near Palma in Rajouri late Tuesday after a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals.

They said the suspected persons were seen moving through a nallah towards a nearby forest.

No contact has been made with the suspicious individuals so far, an official said.

Ongoing Security Measures

Similar operations are also underway at several villages in Marmat in Doda after some locals reported movement of suspected terrorists.

Marmat is used by terrorists to move between Doda and Basantgarh in Udhampur, which also touches parts of the Ramban district.

The Police and Army also carried out searches in Dandi Dhara and Ari Sarooti in Poonch district, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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