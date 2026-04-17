Rs 14 Lakh Looted From Bank In Madhya Pradesh

In a brazen daylight robbery, masked gunmen looted Rs 14 lakh from a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, prompting a high alert and police investigation.

Key Points Five masked gunmen robbed a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

The robbers stole Rs 14 lakh after threatening bank staff and customers at gunpoint.

The entire robbery took place within a span of 20 minutes.

Police have launched a high alert and are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.

In a daring daylight heist, five masked gunmen stormed a nationalised bank in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Friday, decamping with Rs 14 lakh after threatening staff and customers at gunpoint.

Swift Bank Robbery Details

The 20-minute robbery occurred at Bank of Maharashtra's branch in Baidhan Vindhya Nagar in the afternoon, an official said.

Four men armed with guns entered the bank while one acted as a lookout and stood outside the premises with a pistol, Kotwali police station in-charge Ashok Singh Parihar said.

How The Robbery Unfolded

The accused held a gun to the bank manager's head and fled with a box containing Rs 14 lakh, he said, adding that the bank lockers were searched to determine what else they may have stolen.

Parihar said that the criminals committed the crime within 20 minutes.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused threatened employees and customers at gunpoint and fired shots, and also assaulted some staff members.

Police Investigation Underway

In tense moments that followed, the accused forced people to sit on the floor before fleeing with the cash, they said.

On being alerted, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri arrived at the scene. A high alert has been sounded across the district, and blockades and checkpoints have been set up to nab the accused, the official said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the bank and have formed special teams to search for the accused, he said.

Under Indian law, charges of armed robbery and potentially attempted murder could apply, depending on the extent of violence used. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the crime scene and attempts to trace the getaway route. Bank robberies, while not uncommon, often see increased security measures implemented in the affected region following such incidents.