Rs 13 Lakh Looted from Bank in Jharkhand by Masked Men

A brazen bank robbery in Jharkhand saw masked men make off with Rs 13 lakh, prompting a police investigation and search for the perpetrators.

Key Points A nationalised bank branch in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district was robbed of Rs 13 lakh by six masked men.

The robbers stormed the bank during lunch break, holding staff at gunpoint and stealing valuables.

Police are investigating the bank robbery, reviewing CCTV footage, and questioning local shopkeepers for leads.

Authorities have found some clues and are optimistic about apprehending the suspects involved in the Jharkhand bank heist.

Six masked men have looted Rs 13 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Baharagora police station area on Tuesday, when the accused barged into the bank during lunch break and looted the amount at gunpoint, a police officer said, adding they also snatched gold chains, mobile phones and wallets of the staffers.

They, however, abandoned the mobile phones on the way.

Police Investigation Underway

Ghatsila Sub-divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar Kujjur said six persons looted the bank and fled on motorcycles.

Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning local shopkeepers, he said, adding that some clues have been found and the accused would be arrested soon.