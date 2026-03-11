HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rs 13 Lakh Looted from Bank in Jharkhand by Masked Men

Rs 13 Lakh Looted from Bank in Jharkhand by Masked Men

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 13:43 IST

x

A brazen bank robbery in Jharkhand saw masked men make off with Rs 13 lakh, prompting a police investigation and search for the perpetrators.

Key Points

  • A nationalised bank branch in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district was robbed of Rs 13 lakh by six masked men.
  • The robbers stormed the bank during lunch break, holding staff at gunpoint and stealing valuables.
  • Police are investigating the bank robbery, reviewing CCTV footage, and questioning local shopkeepers for leads.
  • Authorities have found some clues and are optimistic about apprehending the suspects involved in the Jharkhand bank heist.

Six masked men have looted Rs 13 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Baharagora police station area on Tuesday, when the accused barged into the bank during lunch break and looted the amount at gunpoint, a police officer said, adding they also snatched gold chains, mobile phones and wallets of the staffers.

 

They, however, abandoned the mobile phones on the way.

Police Investigation Underway

Ghatsila Sub-divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar Kujjur said six persons looted the bank and fled on motorcycles.

Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning local shopkeepers, he said, adding that some clues have been found and the accused would be arrested soon.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Masked men rob K'taka SBI branch; flee with cash, gold worth Rs 21 cr
Masked men rob K'taka SBI branch; flee with cash, gold worth Rs 21 cr
Who Is Robbing Bihar's Banks?
Who Is Robbing Bihar's Banks?
Terrorists loot Rs 65,000 from Kulgam bank
Terrorists loot Rs 65,000 from Kulgam bank
Jharkhand Ice Cream Factory Sex Racket Busted; Seven Arrested
Jharkhand Ice Cream Factory Sex Racket Busted; Seven Arrested
Manipur bank robbed of computer hardware worth Rs 1 cr, 2nd theft in 4 days
Manipur bank robbed of computer hardware worth Rs 1 cr, 2nd theft in 4 days

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan lights up the stage at Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 20260:29

Aamir Khan lights up the stage at Maharashtrian of the...

Watch: US Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine-Laying Boats Near Hormuz Strait0:35

Watch: US Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine-Laying Boats...

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on Today's Actresses5:14

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO