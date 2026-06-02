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Married Man And Lover Found Dead In Unnao, India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 02, 2026 09:14 IST

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A married man and his lover were found dead near a canal in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Key Points

  • A married man and his lover were discovered dead near a canal in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar Shukla, 57, and Soni, 32.
  • Locals reported that Shukla and Soni had a love marriage three months prior, despite Shukla already having a wife and children.
  • Police are investigating the deaths from all possible angles, including suicide and accident.

A married man and his purported lover were found dead near a canal in the Purwa Kotwali area of Rasidpur village here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the bodies were spotted by the villagers by the Sharda Canal Monday night.

 

The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar Shukla, 57, a resident of Turi Chhavinath village, and Soni, 32, a resident of Niddakhera village, the police said.

Details Emerge About The Deceased Couple

Shukla operated a private clinic in the area, they said.

Locals said Shukla had a love marriage with Soni around three months ago despite having a wife and two daughters.

The couple reportedly had been living in a rented accommodation in Unnao city.

Police Investigation Underway

The police informed their families about the deaths and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. It was not yet known how the two died.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh inspected the purported crime scene.

Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia said the police were investigating the case from all possible angles, including suicide and accident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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