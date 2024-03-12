News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid cracks in BJP-JJP alliance

Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid cracks in BJP-JJP alliance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 12, 2024 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said.

IMAGE: The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. Photograph: ANI Photo

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

 

The cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned.

A new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence, the sources said.

The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs at Haryana Niwas.

Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who have been appointed as observers by the party, as well as BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala are in Haryana Niwas.

Khattar will remain chief minister, Kanwar Pal, who was education minister, told reporters outside Haryana Niwas after submitting his resignation.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP to change CM in Haryana? Here's what Khattar says
BJP to change CM in Haryana? Here's what Khattar says
Nothing has changed under Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana
Nothing has changed under Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana
The Secret of M L Khattar's Survival
The Secret of M L Khattar's Survival
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
India rejects China's remarks on Modi's Arunachal visit
India rejects China's remarks on Modi's Arunachal visit
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP's tieup with JJP was damaging it in Haryana'

'BJP's tieup with JJP was damaging it in Haryana'

Khattar's problems stretch beyond farmers' protest

Khattar's problems stretch beyond farmers' protest

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances