BJP to change CM in Haryana? Here's what Khattar says

BJP to change CM in Haryana? Here's what Khattar says

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 12, 2022 08:52 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday ridiculed the social media speculation that he was being 'replaced'.

IMAGE: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 68-year-old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said some people who are fond of social media go to sleep with the thought that the CM was being 'replaced'.

Khattar was speaking as a chief guest at 'Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh' - a state-level event held in Karnal.

 

"This CM is going, he is going and tomorrow the new Chief Minister will come. Whether the new CM will come or not, you want work to be delivered," he said.

"Any CM or PM, who comes from the BJP will work in people's interest, this is part of our ideology, this is part of our achievements, this is part of our manifesto," he said, adding "we all work as a team and we take collective decisions."

"Such decisions are not taken by what is going on in social media. But yes, there are people who derive pleasure from such things. To those people, I want to say when you are tired of doing this, you should come to me, I will tell you some work to do..," he said.

Reportedly, Arvind Sharma 'gave a blessing as Brahmin that for next ten years Manohar Lal ji will be the CM'.

"I express gratitude to him (Arvind) that he has expressed desire to see me as CM for ten years..," Khattar said.

He said that in BJP, no person even if he so desires, never says that he wants to be the CM.

Earlier, Khattar hit out at the Opposition saying when they are unable to find any fault with the pro-people policies of his government, they rake up small matters to target the government.

Khattar, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak and a second-time MLA from Karnal, was picked as the state chief minister by BJP, when it came to power for the first time in Haryana on its own strength in 2014.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
