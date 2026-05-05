Mann urges President to terminate defector MPs; raises recall demand

During the meeting, Mann emphasised the need for a 'recall' provision in the Constitution, referencing Raghav Chadha's earlier calls for such a measure when representatives fail to meet public expectations.

IMAGE: Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, May 5, 2026. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

Key Points Mann is advocating for a 'Right to Recall' constitutional provision, enabling voters to remove non-performing elected representatives.

Mann criticised the defecting MPs, accusing them of betraying the mandate of the people of Punjab and undermining democracy.

Mann alleged that the BJP misuses central agencies and offers protection to those who join from rival parties, a practice he claims will not work in Punjab.

Mann asserted that the AAP MLAs steadfastly support him and the party, dismissing claims of BJP inroads in Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, seeking the termination of the membership of six Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also advocated for the introduction of a constitutional provision allowing voters to remove elected representatives if they fail to perform.

This meeting followed a significant setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on April 24, when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal -- quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

Six of the seven MPs who left AAP were from Punjab, with Maliwal being the exception.

Mann visited the President alone at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he submitted a memorandum along with the signatures of all MLAs. Approximately 90 MLAs were gathered at Rail Bhawan while the meeting took place.

During the meeting, Mann emphasised the need for a 'recall' provision in the Constitution, referencing Raghav Chadha's earlier calls for such a measure when representatives fail to meet public expectations.

In February, Chadha had argued for the introduction of a 'Right to Recall' mechanism, which would empower voters to remove elected representatives before the expiration of their five-year term if they do not perform effectively. Chadha had stated that this 'Right to Recall' framework would allow constituents to initiate a formal process for removing an elected representative through a structured and legally defined procedure.

Notably, Chadha also met with the President on Tuesday before Mann, and submitted a representation alleging harassment and "politically motivated" action against them following their exit from AAP.

Mann's criticism of the defections

After he met with the President, Mann addressed the media in New Delhi, describing the departure of the seven MPs as a "murder" of the Constitution. He stated, "Seven MPs merging with another party is completely unconstitutional. I spoke to the President in detail."

Mann pointed out that he told the President that the BJP holds only two MLA seats (in Punjab), yet now has six MPs in the Rajya Sabha. He questioned, "How can this be possible? Isn't it a mockery of the Constitution?

The chief minister challenged the MPs, saying, "If they are such revolutionaries at heart, then they should have resigned from their six seats. The AAP could have sent someone else." He questioned whether they had lived up to the expectations of the people.

Mann also submitted a memorandum to the President, along with a letter signed by all AAP MLAs.

He differentiated between the terms 'elected' and 'selected,' stating, "They were 'selected.' Therefore, their membership should be cancelled."

Mann said the President assured him that she would consult constitutional experts before responding. "I had a very good meeting," he said.

He emphasised the presence of the MLAs accompanying him, stating, "They have been elected by the people of Punjab, and they further chose Rajya Sabha members. They have the mandate of the people of Punjab."

Accusations against the BJP

He criticised the MPs who, after calling themselves 'Inqlabi' (revolutionaries), chose to join another party, stating it was a "murder of democracy" and that Punjabis do not tolerate such 'gaddari' (betrayal).

Mann also told the President that if these MPs have done anything wrong, their membership should not exempt them from the law. "If they joined the BJP, it does not mean that no FIR can be lodged against them or that they have any 'suraksha kavach' (protection)," he said.

The chief minister said he told the President that the BJP-led Centre often drops cases against those who join from rival parties and provides them with security. "But it will not work in Punjab. If any report of wrongdoing or misuse of power comes forward in the future, there will be an FIR in Punjab. They do not have any such safety in Punjab just because they joined the BJP," Mann asserted.

"They have no 'chhatri' (umbrella) that they can use for protection. You can hide in other states, but not in Punjab; I want to make that clear," he added.

Mann said he heard a statement by Chadha that the AAP has control over police in one state while the BJP governs in 21 states. "Is this supposed to threaten us? Does it mean they would launch 21 FIRs against us? Punjabis don't tolerate such threats. These tactics do not work," he said.

The chief minister criticised the Centre for trying to alter the Constitution and misusing central agencies like the CBI and ED. He noted that the ED recently raised issues at the premises of MP Ashok Mittal, but shortly after, Mittal was provided with 'Y' category security.

"In which washing machine did you wash him off?" he mocked the BJP. "What happened to the ED cases then? This means they intimidate and threaten individuals, and later they offer security," he said.

Mann alleged that this pattern has occurred before, referencing a person whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to as a significant "ghappebaaz" (fraudster), only for that same individual to be administered an oath as deputy chief minister just days later.

Taking a swing at Chadha, Mann pointed out that he himself previously remarked that the BJP functions like a washing machine, cleaning without any detergent. "And now, he himself went into the same machine. He used to speak out against the BJP, and now he has chosen to align with them. At the very least, he should have remained consistent with his earlier statements. If he had any courage, he would have resigned first," he said.

Mann asserted that the MLAs are steadfastly supporting him and the party. "I informed the President that the MLAs are waiting outside, and she responded that I was there representing them, he said.

He also referenced the confidence motion that was passed during a special assembly session of the Punjab Assembly on May 1.

When asked about the BJP's claims of making inroads in Punjab after their significant victory in West Bengal, Mann responded, "Punjab is not a truck that someone else can simply drive. Whenever the country faces a crisis, Punjab stands at the forefront.

"The responsibility to stop the BJP now rests with Punjab. They claim it's Punjab's turn; is the BJP trying to intimidate us by suggesting that? It's a misunderstanding on their part; they currently only have two MLAs in Punjab and may end up with none in the next election," Mann stated.

Mann accused the BJP of failing to address any issues beneficial to Punjab, including matters related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, water resources, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and rural development funds.

"Have they advocated for any interests of Punjab? Since we enacted the strict anti-sacrilege law, they have attempted to undermine the Bhagwant Mann government by conducting 'Operation Lotus' and spreading rumours that 60 to 65 AAP MLAs are supportive of them. They should look around; all the MLAs are present here, and now they need to respond," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Mann, along with party MLAs, departed for Delhi from Chandigarh. The MLAs and ministers gathered at the chief minister's residence in the morning before heading to Delhi, carrying placards that read 'Punjab Mann De Naal' and 'Punjab's Traitors.' The legislators left for Delhi in buses.

Mann had previously sought an appointment with the President to meet with party MLAs and demand the "recall" of the Rajya Sabha MPs who defected to the BJP. However, only Mann was given a time slot for the meeting.