Mann govt moves confidence motion in Punjab assembly after AAP defections

Amidst political turbulence and recent defections, the AAP government in Punjab moved a Confidence Motion, reaffirming its majority in the state assembly and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks in the State Assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. Photograph: Punjab Assembly/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Punjab's AAP government moves a Confidence Motion in the state assembly.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann affirmed AAP's strength and expansion despite recent defections.

The Confidence Motion was moved after seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs defected to the BJP.

AAP enjoys a strong majority in the Punjab Assembly with 94 out of 117 MLAs.

The opposition staged a walkout during the Confidence Motion proceedings.

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday moved a Confidence Motion in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, days after seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

During the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved the Confidence Motion, asserting that AAP is strong and the party is expanding.

There are rumours that AAP will be finished and its MLAs would switch sides, and such rumours create an illusion in people's minds, CM Mann said in the House while moving the motion.

"The party is strong. From Jammu and Kashmir to Goa, the party has a presence. In J&K's Doda, we have an MLA. Our government in Punjab is running successfully. In Delhi, we are in the opposition. We have five MLAs in Gujarat, two in Goa. Besides, AAP has its mayors, councillors, sarpanches at various places, the party has a national presence," Mann said.

"We built the party with hard work and we stand by Kejriwal like a rock," the Punjab CM further said.

The ruling party had earlier issued a whip to all legislators to attend the one-day session.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, AAP enjoys an overwhelming majority with 94 MLAs, while 16 belong to the Congress, one Bahujan Samaj Party, three Shiromani Akali Dal, two BJP and one Independent.

When Mann moved the Confidence Motion, no one from the opposition camp was present in the House, barring lone Independent MLA Rana Inderpratap Singh, with the Congress having staged a walkout and the BJP boycotting the session.

SAD MLAs and the lone BSP legislator were also not present.

Political Reactions To The Confidence Vote

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who seconded the motion, slammed the BJP-led Centre over the issue of defection of AAP's seven Rajya Sabha MPs.

Cheema also accused the BJP government of 'misusing' central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, against political rivals. The BJP government is indulging in 'gundagardi' (hooliganism), Cheema said.

MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur said they will continue to stand by the party like a rock.

"We are with the party and we will continue to remain in the party," said Bilaspur, MLA from the Nihal Singh Wala seat.

Government Achievements And Future Plans

Minister Sanjeev Arora said the AAP government carried out the kind of work for people's welfare in the past four years which had not been done in the past 70 years by the previous governments.

He also spoke about free electricity for domestic sector.

In 2025-26, Punjab attracted investments of Rs 60,256 crore, which is the highest in the state's history, said Arora, who holds the portfolios of power and industries and commerce.

Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan said, "We will remain loyal soldiers of AAP till our last breath."

Background Of The Rajya Sabha Defections

On April 24, AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal -- quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals. Six of the seven MPs who quit AAP were from Punjab.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday officially accepted the merger of the MPs with the BJP, reducing the strength of Kejriwal's party in the Upper House to three.

Earlier this week, the state Cabinet had summoned a special one-day session of the Punjab Assembly on the occasion of Labour Day on May 1.