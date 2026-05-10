Bhagwant Mann Slams BJP's Divisive Politics In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses the BJP of employing divisive politics to incite violence and gain votes in Punjab, while vowing to protect the state's communal harmony.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of using divisive politics to gain power in various states.

Mann asserts that Punjab will reject divisive forces due to its history and strong communal harmony.

The Chief Minister warns against attempts to disrupt Punjab's peace and brotherhood for political gains.

Mann highlights the new anti-sacrilege law, ensuring stricter punishment for those who desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib.

Bhagwant Mann criticises loopholes in previous laws that allowed culprits to escape punishment for sacrilege.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann kept up attack on the BJP on Sunday, alleging it indulges in "politics of creating division between communities", and asked people to give a befitting reply to such "divisive forces".

He said the saffron party gained power in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal through "divisive politics", but would never succeed in Punjab because Punjabis celebrate every festival together.

Mann's Rejection Of Divisive Politics In Punjab

"Some political parties are trying to divide people in the name of religion. BJP's politics revolves around creating divisions between communities and then frightening both sides for votes. Punjab must outrightly reject such forces because the state has already witnessed dark days in the past which derailed its development," Mann said while addressing a gathering at village Saahib Chand in the Gidderbaha constituency here.

The chief minister further said Punjab's peace, communal harmony and brotherhood would never be allowed to be disturbed for political gains.

Warning that "anti-Punjab" forces are trying to drag the state back into dark days through "communal polarization", he asserted that Punjab's soil can nurture everything except hatred and animosity, and said the people of the state would unitedly defeat every attempt to spread fear and division.

BJP's Alleged Strategy Of Violence And Division

Mann alleged that violence, divisiveness and communal tension were the "patent" of the BJP and an integral part of its politics.

"BJP is trying to incite violence and fear in Punjab on the pattern of Bengal to win the ensuing polls, but its nefarious designs will never succeed in Punjab," he said, reiterating the Punjab government's commitment to peace and democratic values.

"Violence is a brand of BJP's politics and is aimed solely at garnering votes by creating terror and panic. This divisive politics is being pursued by the BJP in every poll-bound state for electoral gains," Mann alleged.

Punjab is the sacred land of great Gurus, saints and seers who have shown the path of mutual love, tolerance and harmony, he said.

"Punjab has a very fertile land and anything can germinate on it except hatred and animosity. The social bonding amongst people is already very strong and people should come together to further strengthen it," he said.

Anti-Sacrilege Law And Justice For Victims

Speaking about his ongoing 'Shukrana Yatra', the CM said he undertook it to thank the Almighty for bestowing upon him the opportunity to enact the anti-sacrilege law --Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act, 2026.

He said huge gatherings of devotees welcomed him with blessings, flowers and 'siropas' (robe of honour) throughout the journey for enacting and implementing strict laws to stop sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Whenever incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib took place, the psyche of millions of people was deeply hurt. There was always hope that culprits would be caught and punished, but loopholes in the law allowed them to escape punishment by declaring themselves mentally unstable, he said.

However, Mann questioned why someone claiming mental instability would specifically target Guru Granth Sahib alone.

"If someone is truly mentally unstable, then why does he only target Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji? Why does he not crash into a train engine or touch live electric wires? The truth is that such acts were often deliberate and orchestrated," he said.

The state government had now plugged such loopholes through the new law by including a clause that even if someone is medically declared mentally unstable, their custodians, parents, guardians or caretakers would also face criminal charges, he said.

"There will be no bail for at least 10 years and in severe cases punishment can extend up to life imprisonment," he added.