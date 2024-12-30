Dr Singh's Asthi Visarjan

Dr Manmohan Singh's ashes were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila gurdwara by members of his family following Sikh rituals.
The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by Dr Singh's family members and later taken to the Asth Ghat on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara.
Dr Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their daughters -- Professor Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- along with other relatives were present at the immersion site.
As part of Sikh rituals, the family will hold an Akhand Path on January 1.
A bhog ceremony, Antim Ardas and kirtan would be held on January 3 at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara near Parliament.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com