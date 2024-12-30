Dr Singh's Asthi Visarjan

Dr Manmohan Singh's ashes were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila gurdwara by members of his family following Sikh rituals.

The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by Dr Singh's family members and later taken to the Asth Ghat on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara.

Dr Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their daughters -- Professor Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- along with other relatives were present at the immersion site.

As part of Sikh rituals, the family will hold an Akhand Path on January 1.

A bhog ceremony, Antim Ardas and kirtan would be held on January 3 at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara near Parliament.

IMAGE: Professor Upinder Singh and other family members perform the Asthi Visarjan. Photographs: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Writer Daman Singh, Dr Singh's second daughter, can be seen at the outer rim of this photograph.

IMAGE: Lawyer Amrit Singh, Dr Singh's youngest daughter, can be seen in the group of family members.

