Home  » News » Dr Singh Is Laid To Rest

December 28, 2024 18:56 IST

The nation bid farewell to one of its tallest sons, Dr Manmohan Singh, at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

 

IMAGE: The Tricolour is taken off the coffin; it was later handed over to Mrs Singh, Gursharan Kaur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr Singh is taken for the last rites after family, leaders and others had paid their respects. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gursharan Kaur, her daughters and other family members during the last rites, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A 21 gun salute was accorded to the late prime minister. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr Singh is taken to Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: And a brilliant life is consigned to eternity. Photograph: Jitendra Gupta/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

