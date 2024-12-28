Dr Singh Is Laid To Rest

The nation bid farewell to one of its tallest sons, Dr Manmohan Singh, at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

IMAGE: The Tricolour is taken off the coffin; it was later handed over to Mrs Singh, Gursharan Kaur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dr Singh is taken for the last rites after family, leaders and others had paid their respects. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gursharan Kaur, her daughters and other family members during the last rites, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A 21 gun salute was accorded to the late prime minister. Photograph: ANI Photo