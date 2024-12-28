Dr Singh Is Laid To Rest

The nation bid farewell to one of its tallest sons, Dr Manmohan Singh, at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday, December 28, 2024.
IMAGE: The Tricolour is taken off the coffin; it was later handed over to Mrs Singh, Gursharan Kaur. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Dr Singh is taken for the last rites after family, leaders and others had paid their respects. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Gursharan Kaur, her daughters and other family members during the last rites, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A 21 gun salute was accorded to the late prime minister. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Dr Singh is taken to Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: And a brilliant life is consigned to eternity. Photograph: Jitendra Gupta/ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com