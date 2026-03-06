CVDF Road March Protests Death of BJP MLA and Ethnic Violence Victims in Manipur

The Central Village Defence Force in Manipur stages a road march to protest the death of a BJP MLA and demand justice for victims of the state's ongoing ethnic violence.

Photograph: Courtesy Paolienlal Haokip on Twitter

Key Points Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) organised a road march in Churachandpur, Manipur, to protest the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.

The protest also addressed the deaths of other Zo community members who were victims of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Hundreds of CVDF volunteers and members of the public participated, demanding justice for those killed and displaced by the violence.

Manipur has experienced ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The ethnic violence has resulted in at least 260 deaths and thousands of people being rendered homeless in Manipur.

The Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) on Friday took out a road march in Manipur's Churachandpur town protesting the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and other Zo community people who were the victims of the ethnic violence in the state.

Valte, who had sustained injuries in a mob attack during the early period of ethnic violence in 2023, died on February 20 in a private hospital in Gurugram.

Hundreds of CVDF volunteers and members of the public took part in the march to demand justice for those killed in the violence and who were displaced, a CVDF leader claimed.

Background of the Manipur Ethnic Violence

The northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands were rendered homeless.