Two Killed, Five Injured in Tamil Nadu Gang Attack

A violent gang attack in Nanguneri, Tamil Nadu, has left two dead and several injured, sparking protests and political backlash against the DMK government over law and order concerns.

Two persons including a migrant worker from Odisha were allegedly hacked to death by a nine member gang and 5 others sustained injuries in Nanguneri, police said.

The deceased were identified as John Mark (47), a resident of Perumpathu village, and 57 year-old Srinath Gadda, who hails from Odisha.

The injured who are under treatment at the district government hospital are A Nelson, P Prabhakaran, V Ramaswamy, A Ganesan and S Sasikumar.

Police said the victims were at a tea shop on Monday night when the nine member gang travelling in three motorcycles, allegedly attacked them with sickle and other weapons following which John Mark and Gadda died on the spot.

Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits and to identify the reason behind the attack, police said.

On Tuesday, the locals staged a road roko in the region demanding the perpetrators be arrested.

Top police personnel including district Superintendent of Police Prasannakumar met the agitators and pacified them.

The members of the public warned that the police arrest those involved or they would be boycotting the forthcoming election. "We do not know what is the reason behind this incident.... we demand the police to arrest the accused or we will boycott the election" a resident said.

Following the incident, security has been beefed up in the area with police personnel deployed in large numbers.

Political Reactions to the Nanguneri Incident

Meanwhile, the Opposition AIADMK slammed the ruling DMK government over the incident and said it is a "major crime" that cannot be accepted.

The AIADMK in a social media post on Tuesday, said, "two people tragically lost their lives and 5 others are receiving treatment with grievous injuries."

"...this incident is a consequence of the negligent attitude of the DMK government," AIADMK alleged.

The party ridiculed the DMK government for the incident and asked whether it was the intention of the DMK government to keep this region in a perpetual "state of tension".

"We urge the DMK government to take the most stringent legal action against all those involved in the incident," it said.

Actor-politician Vijay led TVK expressed shock over the incident and hit out at the ruling DMK government stating, "In an administration that says it competes with the world, where is the guarantee for the lives of the general public?"

"Where is the Law and Order DGP for the Police department."

"It is certain that the DMK administration which does not think about the welfare of people or their safety will be removed in the upcoming assembly polls," the party alleged in a social media post.