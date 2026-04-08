Manipur Bombing: Three Suspects Arrested in Connection to Child Deaths

Following a deadly bomb blast in Manipur that killed two children, police have arrested three suspects believed to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), sparking further unrest and security operations in the region.

Key Points Three suspected members of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) have been arrested in connection with the Tronglaobi bomb blast in Manipur that killed two children.

The arrests were made in Churachandpur district, with police seizing arms, ammunition, and opium from the suspects.

Violence erupted in Bishnupur district following the bomb blast, including protests and an attack on a CRPF camp.

Security forces conducted flag marches and area domination exercises to control the situation in affected areas of Manipur.

The UKNA has denied involvement in the Tronglaobi incident and rejected claims that its members were arrested.

Three suspected members of a proscribed outfit have been arrested in connection with the bomb blast at Tronglaobi in Manipur's Bishnupur district that killed two children, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests have been made in Churachandpur district, a police statement said.

Violence broke out in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday as two children were killed in the bomb attack on their home, while two others were shot dead when a mob stormed into a CRPF camp during a protest against the blast.

On Wednesday, police said, "In various operations launched in the aftermath of the Tronglaobi incident, three cadres, suspected to be of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), were arrested in Churachandpur District with arms and ammunition."

Those arrested have been identified as Jampao Kuki, Sasang and Paulallem Vaiphai, police said, adding that an AK-47 rifle with 25 bullets, a pistol with 15 rounds, Rs 20,100 cash, and two sacks of raw opium weighing 21.19 kg were seized from them.

Moreover, search operations in the Molphei Tampak area of Churachandpur led to the seizure of an automatic rifle, a pistol and other arms, they said.

Police said the bomb blast was "followed by protests in many areas of the Valley, with agitators putting up road blockades at various places. Security forces brought the situation under control."

Flag marches and area domination exercises were conducted by the security forces in Imphal, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur areas to control the situation, they added.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha Singh said that three members of UKNA have been apprehended by security forces in Churachandpur district in connection with the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "Three UKNA cadres have been apprehended during an operation conducted after the Moirang Tronglaobi incident."

The UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

When asked if those apprehended were involved in the bomb blast, Singh said, "Details of their involvement in the incident would be provided by the police department. Investigation is underway."

The UKNA, in a press statement, however, denied its involvement in the Tronglaobi incident. It also rejected that three of its members have been nabbed.