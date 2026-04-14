Manipur Home Minister Asks Public for Patience in Bombing Case

Amid public criticism, Manipur's Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam appeals for time and understanding as authorities investigate the deadly Bishnupur bombing and work to apprehend those responsible.

Photograph: ANI File Photo

Key Points Manipur Home Minister requests public patience in the ongoing investigation into the Bishnupur bombing that killed two children.

The minister acknowledges public sentiment but emphasises that thorough investigations take time to identify the real culprits.

Three individuals suspected to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) have been arrested in connection with the bombing.

The Manipur government has instructed the UNLF (Pambei) to reduce the number of its camps following a peace agreement.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Tuesday appealed to the people to provide some time to the government to perform its duties.

His remarks came in the wake of criticism over the failure of the administration to apprehend the culprits involved in the bomb attack in Bishnupur district on April 7, which killed two children at their home.

The home minister said he understands the sentiment of the people, but everyone must understand that an investigation cannot be completed in a day or two.

"It takes time to find out the real culprits. Allow the government some time. I appeal to all the people of Manipur to allow the government to do its duty," Konthoujam told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Three persons, suspected to be cadres of the proscribed militant group United Kuki National Army (UKNA), were arrested in Churachandpur district with arms and ammunition following the killing of the two siblings.

However, people are not happy, as the arrested ones might not be directly responsible for the bomb attack.

Peace Agreement and Camp Reduction

The home minister said that the banned outfit UNLF (Pambei) has been asked to reduce the number of its camps.

"Following the peace agreement signed between the government and the UNLF (Pambei), they have to reduce the number of camps, particularly the unauthorised ones. The process is underway, and they have been given some time. I think they will respond positively," Konthoujam said.