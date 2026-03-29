Manipur: Four NSCN Cadres Killed in Factional Clash

Tensions escalate in Manipur as four cadres of the NSCN Eastern Flank are killed in a violent clash with a rival group in Kamjong district, prompting investigations and raising concerns about ongoing factional conflicts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four cadres of the banned NSCN Eastern Flank were killed in Manipur's Kamjong district.

The incident occurred in Hongbei village, where members of a rival group ambushed the NSCN cadres.

According to NSCN Eastern Flank, six of its cadres were travelling in a vehicle when they were attacked.

Police have recovered the bodies and are investigating the incident in the remote hill district.

Four cadres of a proscribed outfit were shot dead by members of a rival group in Manipur's Kamjong district, police said.

The incident took place at 9 pm on Saturday in Hongbei village in the hill district, and the bodies of the four members of the banned NSCN Eastern Flank have been recovered, a senior officer said.

"The police conducted a spot inquiry on Sunday morning and recovered the bodies," he said.

According to a statement issued by the proscribed NSCN Eastern Flank, the rival group's members stopped a vehicle with six of its cadres on board and fired at them.

The four cadres died on the spot, while two others managed to flee the spot, the outlawed organisation said.