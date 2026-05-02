Remains Of Manipur Bombing Victims Handed To Family

After an appeal from the Chief Minister, the remains of two children killed in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district were finally handed over to their family, following demands for justice and a subsequent NIA investigation.

Key Points The remains of two children killed in a Manipur bomb attack in April have been handed over to their family after 25 days.

Family members initially refused to accept the bodies, demanding the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh appealed to the family to accept the remains and assured them that efforts were underway to find the culprits.

The case has been handed over to the NIA following widespread protests in the valley districts of Manipur.

The mortal remains of two children, who were killed in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district in April, were handed over to family members on Saturday, officials said.

Manipur Bombing: Family's Initial Refusal

The bodies of the five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were kept in the morgue for 25 days, as the family members had refused to accept the mortal remains, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to book at the earliest.

On April 25, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh had appealed to the family members of the children to accept the bodies.

Singh had also said that all efforts were underway to find the culprits.

NIA Takes Over Manipur Bombing Investigation

The two children were killed in a bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on April 7. Their bodies were kept in the morgue at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

The incident had triggered widespread violent protests in the five valley districts of Manipur, and the case was subsequently handed over to the NIA.

Hundreds of people lined up along the way to Tronglaobi to offer floral tributes, as the mortal remains were taken for the last rites in an open vehicle earlier in the day.