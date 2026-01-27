Manali's Snowy Winter Traffic Nightmare

Heavy snowfall in Manali brought the picturesque hill station to a standstill over the weekend, causing massive traffic congestion on the Manali highway for consecutive days.

Thousands of tourist vehicles remained stranded in snow as temperatures plummeted, while visitors navigated snow-laden roads and markets. Locals gathered around bonfires to combat the freezing conditions.

IMAGE: A long traffic jam of tourist vehicles formed on the Manali highway after it was closed due to snowfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A row of vehicles entombed in snow following heavy snowfall in Manali. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: An aerial view of tourists walking along a snow-covered road as vehicles remain stranded on the Manali highway for the second consecutive day after heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourist vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Manali highway. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists walk along a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall in Manali. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists in Manali following heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Tourists walk along a snow-covered road in Manali. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man jumps over the road divider amid traffic following heavy snowfall in Manali. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A visual of a market area in Manali following heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Following heavy snowfall, tourists make their way through snow-laden roads in Manali. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Snow-clad Manali on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A group of men stand around a bonfire as temperatures plummet following heavy snowfall in Manali. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

