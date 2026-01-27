HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manali's Snowy Winter Traffic Nightmare

Manali's Snowy Winter Traffic Nightmare

REDIFF NEWS
January 27, 2026
January 27, 2026 11:11 IST

Heavy snowfall in Manali brought the picturesque hill station to a standstill over the weekend, causing massive traffic congestion on the Manali highway for consecutive days.

Thousands of tourist vehicles remained stranded in snow as temperatures plummeted, while visitors navigated snow-laden roads and markets. Locals gathered around bonfires to combat the freezing conditions.

 

A long traffic jam of tourist vehicles formed on the Manali highway after it was closed due to snowfall

IMAGE: A long traffic jam of tourist vehicles formed on the Manali highway after it was closed due to snowfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

A row of vehicles entombed in snow following heavy snowfall in Manali

IMAGE: A row of vehicles entombed in snow following heavy snowfall in Manali. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

An aerial view of tourists walk along a snow-covered road as vehicles remain stranded amid traffic congestion on the Manali highway

IMAGE: An aerial view of tourists walking along a snow-covered road as vehicles remain stranded on the Manali highway for the second consecutive day after heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tourist vehicles remain stuck in a traffic jam on the Manali highway following heavy snowfall

IMAGE: Tourist vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Manali highway. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

An aerial view of tourists walk along a snow-covered road as vehicles remain stranded on the Manali highway

IMAGE: Tourists walk along a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall in Manali. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tourists in Manali following heavy snowfall

IMAGE: Tourists in Manali following heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Tourists walk along a snow-covered road as vehicles remain stranded amid traffic congestion on the Manali highway

IMAGE: Tourists walk along a snow-covered road in Manali. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A man jumps over the road divider amid traffic following heavy snowfall in Manali

IMAGE: A man jumps over the road divider amid traffic following heavy snowfall in Manali. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

A visual of a snow-cladded market area following a heavy snowfall in Manali

IMAGE: A visual of a market area in Manali following heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Following heavy snowfall, tourists make their way through snow-laden roads in Manali

IMAGE: Following heavy snowfall, tourists make their way through snow-laden roads in Manali. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

A visual of a snow-clad landscape following heavy snowfall in Manali

IMAGE: Snow-clad Manali on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

A group of men stand around a bonfire as temperatures plummet following a heavy snowfall in Manali

IMAGE: A group of men stand around a bonfire as temperatures plummet following heavy snowfall in Manali. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Watch: Manali covered by snow...

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Season's First Snow Covers Shimla
Snowfall In Kashmir: Life Takes A Pause
Watch: Vande Bharat Express Cuts Through Snow
When Kashmir's Waterfall Stood Still
Gulmarg Is Drenched In Snow
