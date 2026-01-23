Season's First Snow Covers Shimla

The first snowfall of the season brought joy and relief to Himachal Pradesh.
After months of dry weather, fresh snow covered Shimla.
The weather forced a closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Flights were also cancelled for safety reasons.
With more snow and rain forecast, authorities have urged caution and advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel.
Key Points
- Shimla received snowfall after a three-month dry spell.
- Heavy snowfall was also reported in Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Pulwama and Bandipora.
- The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed because of snow.
Season's First Snowfall In Shimla
Snow Blankets Kashmir
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff