Home  » News » Season's First Snow Covers Shimla

Season's First Snow Covers Shimla

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
January 23, 2026 15:56 IST

The first snowfall of the season brought joy and relief to Himachal Pradesh.

After months of dry weather, fresh snow covered Shimla.

The weather forced a closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Flights were also cancelled for safety reasons.

With more snow and rain forecast, authorities have urged caution and advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Key Points

  • Shimla received snowfall after a three-month dry spell.
  • Heavy snowfall was also reported in Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Pulwama and Bandipora.
  • The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed because of snow.

Season's First Snowfall In Shimla

IMAGE: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to heavy snowfall in Shimla on Friday, January 23, 2026. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People enjoy fresh snowfall, in Shimla, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Vehicles commute amid heavy snowfall in Shimla.

 

Snow Blankets Kashmir

IMAGE: People commute on a snow-covered road, in Srinagar, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: People holding umbrellas walk on a snow-covered road as the city receives its first snowfall of the season, in Srinagar, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of snow-covered houses in Srinagar.

 

 

IMAGE: Vehicles commute on a snow-covered road in Srinagar, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: A man enjoys the snowfall as Poonch receives its first snowfall of the season.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
