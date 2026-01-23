Season's First Snow Covers Shimla

The first snowfall of the season brought joy and relief to Himachal Pradesh.

After months of dry weather, fresh snow covered Shimla.

The weather forced a closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Flights were also cancelled for safety reasons.

With more snow and rain forecast, authorities have urged caution and advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Heavy snowfall was also reported in Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Pulwama and Bandipora.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed because of snow.

Season's First Snowfall In Shimla

IMAGE: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to heavy snowfall in Shimla on Friday, January 23, 2026. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People enjoy fresh snowfall, in Shimla, here and below.

IMAGE: Vehicles commute amid heavy snowfall in Shimla.

Snow Blankets Kashmir

IMAGE: People commute on a snow-covered road, in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: People holding umbrellas walk on a snow-covered road as the city receives its first snowfall of the season, in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: An aerial view of snow-covered houses in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Vehicles commute on a snow-covered road in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: A man enjoys the snowfall as Poonch receives its first snowfall of the season.

