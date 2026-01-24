HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Snowfall In Kashmir: Life Takes A Pause

By UMAR GANIE
January 24, 2026 10:58 IST

Srinagar recorded its first major snowfall of the season.

As the storm intensified late Thursday and continued through Friday, heavy to very heavy snowfall blanketed vast areas of the Kashmir Valley, including parts of Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama, Bandipora and Kulgam.

Kashmir snowfall

IMAGES: Glimpses of the Kashmir Valley battered by fierce windstorms and heavy snowfall. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmir snowfall

 

Key Points

  • Srinagar and surrounding districts blanketed, with city outskirts receiving 3 to 4 inches of snow.
  • Fierce winds and heavy snowfall paralysed power, roads, and flights, bringing life to a standstill.
  • Gulmarg, Shopian and Kupwara buried under 2 to 5 feet of snow, with isolated pockets reporting up to 6 feet.

 

Kashmir snowfall

 

Kashmir snowfall

 

Kashmir snowfall

 

Kashmir snowfall

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
