Snowfall In Kashmir: Life Takes A Pause

Srinagar recorded its first major snowfall of the season.

As the storm intensified late Thursday and continued through Friday, heavy to very heavy snowfall blanketed vast areas of the Kashmir Valley, including parts of Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama, Bandipora and Kulgam.

Key Points Srinagar and surrounding districts blanketed, with city outskirts receiving 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Fierce winds and heavy snowfall paralysed power, roads, and flights, bringing life to a standstill.

Gulmarg, Shopian and Kupwara buried under 2 to 5 feet of snow, with isolated pockets reporting up to 6 feet.

