Vande Bharat Express Cuts Through Snow

Vande Bharat Express Cuts Through Snow

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read
January 26, 2026 08:57 IST

Experience the breathtaking journey of the Vande Bharat Express as it glides through snow-covered landscapes from Katra to Srinagar.

Captured in stunning visuals, the train passes through Banihal in Ramban district amid fresh snowfall, highlighting the beauty of Kashmir in winter.

Despite challenging weather, this high-speed rail service operates seamlessly, reflecting India's advanced railway infrastructure that connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar travels through snow

IMAGE: The Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar travels through snow as the region receives a fresh spell of snowfall at Banihal in Ramban, here and below. Photographs: ANI Video Grab

 

 

Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar travels through snow

 

Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar travels through snow

 

Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar travels through snow

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
