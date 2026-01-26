Vande Bharat Express Cuts Through Snow

Experience the breathtaking journey of the Vande Bharat Express as it glides through snow-covered landscapes from Katra to Srinagar.

Captured in stunning visuals, the train passes through Banihal in Ramban district amid fresh snowfall, highlighting the beauty of Kashmir in winter.

Despite challenging weather, this high-speed rail service operates seamlessly, reflecting India's advanced railway infrastructure that connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

IMAGE: The Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar travels through snow as the region receives a fresh spell of snowfall at Banihal in Ramban, here and below. Photographs: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff