Vande Bharat Express Cuts Through Snow

Experience the breathtaking journey of the Vande Bharat Express as it glides through snow-covered landscapes from Katra to Srinagar.
Captured in stunning visuals, the train passes through Banihal in Ramban district amid fresh snowfall, highlighting the beauty of Kashmir in winter.
Despite challenging weather, this high-speed rail service operates seamlessly, reflecting India's advanced railway infrastructure that connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff