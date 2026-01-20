When Kashmir's Waterfall Stood Still

IMAGE: The stunning frozen waterfall in Kashmir. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Snow-capped Himalayas.

When vultures migrate...

Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart

Location: Manali

It's Bitterly Cold But Nahargarh Park Is Protecting Its Animals

Location: Jaipur

From heaters in the enclosures to essential protein and calcium supplements being added to their diets, the stars of the park getting the care they need.

Vulture Migration...

Location: Udhampur

The chilly, foggy weather in Udhampur has triggered an unexpected natural phenomenon. Vultures have started migrating to the nearby hilly regions.

Camel Festival Dazzles Tourists

Location: Bikaner

They are not just enjoying looking at the ships of the desert. The camel festival includes camel performances, traditional music and folk dances.

Kashmir's Frozen Waterfall

Location: Udhampur

When the temperature dips to sub-zero...

DRDO Tests Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Location: Hyderabad

The third-generation Fire and Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, with top attack capability, was successfully tested against a moving target at the KK ranges in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra.

