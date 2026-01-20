HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Kashmir's Waterfall Stood Still

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
January 20, 2026 09:03 IST

IMAGE: The stunning frozen waterfall in Kashmir. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Snow-capped Himalayas.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Rajasthan's grand camel festival.

When vultures migrate...

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart
Location: Manali

Don't believe us? Take a look.

All Videos: ANI

 

It's Bitterly Cold But Nahargarh Park Is Protecting Its Animals
Location: Jaipur

From heaters in the enclosures to essential protein and calcium supplements being added to their diets, the stars of the park getting the care they need.

 

Vulture Migration...
Location: Udhampur

The chilly, foggy weather in Udhampur has triggered an unexpected natural phenomenon. Vultures have started migrating to the nearby hilly regions.

Watch!

 

Camel Festival Dazzles Tourists
Location: Bikaner

They are not just enjoying looking at the ships of the desert. The camel festival includes camel performances, traditional music and folk dances.

 

Kashmir's Frozen Waterfall
Location: Udhampur

When the temperature dips to sub-zero...

 

DRDO Tests Anti-Tank Guided Missile
Location: Hyderabad

The third-generation Fire and Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, with top attack capability, was successfully tested against a moving target at the KK ranges in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
