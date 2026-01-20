When Kashmir's Waterfall Stood Still

Snow-capped Himalayas.
When vultures migrate...
Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart
Location: Manali
Don't believe us? Take a look.
It's Bitterly Cold But Nahargarh Park Is Protecting Its Animals
Location: Jaipur
From heaters in the enclosures to essential protein and calcium supplements being added to their diets, the stars of the park getting the care they need.
Vulture Migration...
Location: Udhampur
The chilly, foggy weather in Udhampur has triggered an unexpected natural phenomenon. Vultures have started migrating to the nearby hilly regions.
Watch!
Camel Festival Dazzles Tourists
Location: Bikaner
They are not just enjoying looking at the ships of the desert. The camel festival includes camel performances, traditional music and folk dances.
Kashmir's Frozen Waterfall
Location: Udhampur
When the temperature dips to sub-zero...
DRDO Tests Anti-Tank Guided Missile
Location: Hyderabad
The third-generation Fire and Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, with top attack capability, was successfully tested against a moving target at the KK ranges in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra.
