Man who tamed 19 bulls and won TN's Jallikattu

Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu season draws to a close but not before acts of daredevilry by both humans and animals.

All photographs: ANI Photo

As with every year, Jallikattu, or Tamil Nadu’s traditional bull taming sport, was off to a flier this Pongal season too.

The maiden Jallikattu for this year was held in Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 3, in which about 600 bulls and 300 tamers participated.

In the final event for the Pongal 2026 season at Alanganallur on Saturday, nearly 1,000 bulls were unleashed from the 'Vaadi Vaasal' (entry point) into the arena during the day-long event, with as many as 465 tamers participating.

Stalin's Jallikattu promise

The spirit of the traditional bull taming sport came to the fore at Alanganallur, with scores of ferocious bulls freezing the tamers by displaying their might.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who witnessed the popular sport at close quarters, announced a government job on a priority basis in the animal husbandry department to the best tamer who embraced the maximum number of bulls at the Jallikattu event, indicating that this effort could go a long way in patronising Jallikattu.

Also, a sophisticated Jallikattu training and treatment centre will be established in Alanganallur at a cost of Rs 2 crore, he said.

Winner gets car as first prize

“The Madurai soil is known for bravery. We become valorous by witnessing the world-famous Jallikattu. The strong bulls are the pride of Tamil Nadu,” the chief minister said.

”I hope this (announcement) will make you happy,” Stalin said after giving away gold rings to the tamers for displaying their valour and to bull owners whose animals defied the tamers with their ferocity and exited the arena without being subdued.

Karthik of Karuppayurani, a neighbourhood in Madurai, who embraced 19 bulls was adjudged the best tamer and awarded a car as the first prize.

The bull no one could subdue

Abi Siddhar of Poovanthi village in Sivaganga district, won the second prize of a bike for subduing 17 bulls while Sridhar of Pasingapuram in Madurai who embraced 11 bulls won the third prize - an e-bike.

Balamurugan, whose bull had a free run as none dared to subdue it, received the first prize of a tractor. Bull owners Tamilselvan and Kennady won the second and third prize of a bike and e-bike, respectively, bringing to close the Jallikattu events for the Pongal 2026 season in the state.

Bull taming is no easy sport

At least 14 people were injured during the event, and among them, four were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a bull ran amok, causing panic among the crowd that had gathered to welcome the chief minister at the airport. However, it was tied down with a rope and taken away by its owners.

At the event, as the bulls shook their heads and stood firm, the tamers, mostly youth, circled around hoping to embrace the hump but couldn't advance, eventually leading to the bulls being declared as winners.

The unstoppable bulls

A bull fell on a dauntless tamer who leapt on it and clung to its hump. For a few minutes the animal struggled to stand on its legs. Tamers who were around the bull shoved the animal from behind, enabling it to get up and run out of the Jallikattu arena. The man escaped without getting injured.

A bull belonging to former AIADMK state minister C Vijayabhaskar, another owned by actor Soori and Sri Lankan politician Senthil Thondaiman were among those that were unstoppable. They earned a gold coin each for their respective owners.

State Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthi inaugurated the sport in the presence of Madurai District Collector Pravin Kumar and other senior officials.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff