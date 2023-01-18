News
Rediff.com  » News » GOSH! SEE! The Bulls Charge!

GOSH! SEE! The Bulls Charge!

By Abhishek Chinnappa
January 18, 2023 13:37 IST
Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images captures glimpses from Jallikattu this year.

 

 

IMAGE: Men tackle a bull during Jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai. All Photographs: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A bull charges at a man during Jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai.

 

IMAGE: People cheer as they arrive to watch Jallikattu in Palamedu.

 

IMAGE: A man tackles a bull during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

 

IMAGE: A bull charges at police officers on duty during Jallikattu .

 

IMAGE: Men tackle a bull during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

 

IMAGE: A bull tosses a man during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

 

IMAGE: Men attempt to tackle a bull during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

 

IMAGE: A bull charges at a man during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

 

IMAGE: People watch the annual bull-taming sport of Jallikattu played to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal on January 16, 2023 in Palamedu, near Madurai, India.

 

IMAGE: A man tackles a bull during Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram near Madurai.

 

IMAGE: A bull tosses a man during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Abhishek Chinnappa
 
