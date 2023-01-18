GOSH! SEE! The Bulls Charge!

Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images captures glimpses from Jallikattu this year.

IMAGE: Men tackle a bull during Jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai. All Photographs: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: A bull charges at a man during Jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai.

IMAGE: People cheer as they arrive to watch Jallikattu in Palamedu.

IMAGE: A man tackles a bull during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

IMAGE: A bull charges at police officers on duty during Jallikattu .

IMAGE: Men tackle a bull during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

IMAGE: A bull tosses a man during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

IMAGE: Men attempt to tackle a bull during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

IMAGE: A bull charges at a man during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

IMAGE: People watch the annual bull-taming sport of Jallikattu played to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal on January 16, 2023 in Palamedu, near Madurai, India.

IMAGE: A man tackles a bull during Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram near Madurai.

IMAGE: A bull tosses a man during Jallikattu in Palamedu.

