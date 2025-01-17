HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Jallikattu claims 7 lives, over 150 injured; 2 bulls die

Jallikattu claims 7 lives, over 150 injured; 2 bulls die

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2025 13:49 IST

x

Seven persons, mostly spectators and a bull owner, died in the Jallikattu and Manjuvirattu events held across Tamil Nadu on Kaanum Pongal day, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Jallikattu in progress in Madurai, January 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two bulls too died in separate incidents. While one bull died during the event in Pudukkottai, a bull owner and his bull died at Siravayal manjuvirattu in Sivaganga, the police said.

At the manjuvirattu in Siravayal in Sivaganga district, Thaneesh Raja of Naduvikottai Keela Aavandhipatti village, who brought his bull to take part in the event died along with his bull after the animal fell into a farm well at Kambanur while running away from the arena.

 

Both Raja and his bull drowned when he jumped into the well to get hold of the animal. About 130 people were injured in the Manjuvirattu in which 150 baiters and 250 bulls participated. A spectator Subbaiah of Devakottai was gored by a bull and he died on the way to hospital.

A 55-year-old spectator P Periyasamy of Mettupatti village near Vadipatti, was gored in the neck by a raging bull in Alanganallur in Madurai where at least 70 people, mostly spectators sustained injuries, the police said. Periyasamy was declared brought dead at the Rajaji Government Hospital, Madurai.

Two spectators were gored to death and 148 persons including bull owners, and tamers were injured in four separate Jallikattu events in Tiruchirappalli, Karur, and Pudukottai districts.

A 60-year-old spectator, Kulanthaivelu, from Samuthram near Kuzhumani in Karur district, was gored to death at the Jallikattu events in RT Malai.

The police said a 70-year-old spectator identified as C Perumal of Odugampatti near Keeranur was gored to death in the Mahadeva Patti Jallikattu in Pudukottai district where 607 bulls and 300 tamers participated. Ten persons including tamers and spectators were injured.

About 19 persons were injured in the Vanniyan Viduthi Jallikattu in Pudukottai district.

A 30-year-old man died in an 'eruthu vidum vizha' event, a kind of bull race conducted at Basthalapalli in Krishnagiri district, while a 45-year-old man died after being attacked by a bull in the Sentharapatti in Salem district, the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sea surge warning for Kerala, Tamil Nadu coasts
Sea surge warning for Kerala, Tamil Nadu coasts
Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, major accident averted
Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, major accident averted
Jallikattu Leads Pongal Celebrations
Jallikattu Leads Pongal Celebrations
Actor Vijay meets TN guv over sex assault at varsity
Actor Vijay meets TN guv over sex assault at varsity
Devotee drops iPhone in 'hundi', TN temple says 'God's property'
Devotee drops iPhone in 'hundi', TN temple says 'God's property'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Saif Attack: What We Know So Far

webstory image 2

Green Health: 6 Life-Changing Vegetables

webstory image 3

10 Things Trump Will Do On Day 1

VIDEOS

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city Ayodhya1:06

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city...

VIDEO: Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing0:14

VIDEO: Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan...

Latest visuals: Mumbai Police detains key suspect in Saif stabbing3:16

Latest visuals: Mumbai Police detains key suspect in Saif...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD