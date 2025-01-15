Jallikattu Leads Pongal Celebrations

The centuries-old bull-taming tradition, Jallikattu, commenced on Tuesday January 14, 2024 in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, marking the start of the state's Pongal celebrations.
IMAGE: A participant tries to control a bull during the Jallikattu in Madurai. Photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A participant tries to control a bull as others watch.
IMAGE: A group of participants manage to tame the bull, here and below.
IMAGE: A cow jumps over burning hay as part of a ritual during the Makar Sankranti celebrations in Bengaluru.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com