Man Wanted In Criminal Cases Shot Dead In Muzaffarpur

A man wanted in multiple criminal cases was shot dead in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about organised crime in the region.

Key Points Govind Sharma, wanted in six criminal cases, was shot dead in Muzaffarpur.

The incident occurred at Sharma's rented accommodation on Amar Cinema road.

Police recovered live cartridges and empty shells from the crime scene.

A special police team has been formed to investigate the murder.

Authorities are verifying an audio clip in which someone claims responsibility for the shooting.

A man wanted in six criminal cases was shot dead in his rented accommodation by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the basement of an apartment on the Amar Cinema road in the city, a senior officer said.

Police Investigation Into Muzaffarpur Shooting

"Govind Sharma was shot dead between 9.45 pm and 10 pm on Sunday. Five live cartridges and six empty shells were recovered from the spot," Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters.

Sharma had been named in six criminal cases, including murder cases, in the past. He was an accused in the murders of former Muzaffarpur mayor Sameer Kumar and property dealer Ashutosh Sahu, another officer said.

The police are trying to obtain CCTV footage from nearby areas and identify the assailants, the SSP said.

"A special team led by the city superintendent of police has been formed to investigate the case," he added.

The SSP said that two vehicles, reportedly belonging to Sharma, were found parked in the apartment basement where he died.

An audio clip has been circulating on social media in which a person can be heard claiming responsibility for Sharma's murder.

Police are trying to verify the authenticity of the audio clip and investigate whether Sharma's criminal background had any connection with the killing, the police officer said.