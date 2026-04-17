Rape Accused Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder

A man previously accused of gang rape was found dead in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, prompting his family to allege murder and sparking a police investigation.

Key Points Dheeraj, a 28-year-old man accused in a gang rape case, was found dead in Nagla Bala village, Mathura.

Dheeraj was released on bail in April last year after being booked in a gang rape case in 2024.

The family of the deceased alleges that the complainant in the gang rape case and his relatives murdered Dheeraj.

Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint and a post-mortem examination has been conducted.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Dheeraj's death.

The body of a 28-year-old man, previously accused in a gang rape case, was found hanging from a tree at Nagla Bala village in Mathura district, a senior police official said on Friday.

Rape Accused Identified

The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj, a resident of the same village. He had been booked in a gang rape case in 2024 and was released on bail in April last year, police said.

Family Alleges Murder

Circle Officer Mahavan Shweta Verma said the family of the deceased has alleged that the complainant in the earlier case and his relatives murdered Dheeraj and later hanged the body to make it appear as a suicide.

"The family staged a protest, but the police persuaded them and the last rites were conducted," she said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said a post-mortem examination has been carried out and a case has been registered based on a complaint by the deceased's family.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining call records to determine the cause of death and identify any potential suspects.