Man tries to enter Mamata's home with arms in car, arrested

Man tries to enter Mamata's home with arms in car, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 21, 2023 14:39 IST
Police on Friday arrested a man, with arms in his car, for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

The man wearing a black coat and tie identified as Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a 'Police' sticker to Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.

Banerjee was at her home when the incident took place.

 

"The man was carrying arms, one khukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others. He wanted to meet the CM. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose," Goyal said.

The vehicle was also seized.

The man was talking incoherently, he added.

The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress supremo is scheduled to leave her Kalighat residence to reach the 'Martyr's Day' rally venue in the central part of the city.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
