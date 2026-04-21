Mumbai Man Held For Theft After Girlfriend Refuses Loan

A Mumbai man has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from his girlfriend's home after she declined to lend him money, highlighting a case of betrayal and theft.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Mumbai man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 30 lakh from his girlfriend's residence.

The theft occurred after the girlfriend refused to lend the accused money.

Police recovered approximately Rs 27 lakh worth of stolen gold and silver jewellery from the accused.

The accused used a spare key to gain access to the girlfriend's flat and commit the crime.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 30 lakh from his girlfriend's house after she refused to lend him money, a police official said on Tuesday.

Accused Arrested and Stolen Jewellery Recovered

Police recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery of approximately Rs 27 lakh from the accused, identified as Mazhar Ahmed Ramzan Ali Ansari, a resident of suburban Ghatkopar.

The complainant, who is originally from Kolkata, and Ansari had been in a relationship for several years.

Details of the Theft and Investigation

"Recently, the woman found that her house was ransacked when she had gone to the office, and a bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, along with gold and silver jewellery, was missing," police said.

The woman lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for burgling her house at the Sakinaka police station.

"During the probe, suspicion fell on Ansari as he was aware of the valuables. When questioned about his whereabouts on the day of the crime, Ansari claimed he was in Ajmer. Call records initially supported his claim, but inconsistencies in his statements raised suspicion," a police officer said.

His interrogation revealed that he used a spare key of the woman's flat to commit the crime. Ansari was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody, allowing further investigation into the theft. In India, theft is a criminal offence investigated by local police, who gather evidence and present the case before a court of law. The court then determines guilt and imposes a sentence according to the law.